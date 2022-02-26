Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,873,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $35,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

