Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,683 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $37,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CDAY opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.66 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,475 shares of company stock valued at $54,153,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

