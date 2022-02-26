Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $36,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 367,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

RWK opened at $90.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $77.87 and a one year high of $97.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.32.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.