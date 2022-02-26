Morgan Stanley Acquires 389,134 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $37,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 403,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 131,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 541,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 33.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

