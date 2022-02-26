Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Raises Dividend to GBX 62 Per Share

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.84) per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MGNS opened at GBX 2,250 ($30.60) on Friday. Morgan Sindall Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,630 ($22.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,730 ($37.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 14.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,288.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,375.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($35.36) to GBX 2,250 ($30.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

