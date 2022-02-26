Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,648 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE ALK opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

