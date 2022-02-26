Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

