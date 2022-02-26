Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $4.58 Million Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after buying an additional 2,139,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after buying an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,077,000 after buying an additional 909,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 9,677.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,478,000 after buying an additional 780,775 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth about $26,952,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:G opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on G. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

