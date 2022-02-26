Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $5.57 Million in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,903,000 after buying an additional 216,003 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,647,000 after buying an additional 75,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,033,000 after buying an additional 61,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

HPP opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 641.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

