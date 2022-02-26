Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,538 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after buying an additional 996,051 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,473,000 after buying an additional 957,333 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,263,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,829,000 after buying an additional 829,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of EW stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.