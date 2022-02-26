Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.77 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 272,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 61,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 22.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.47%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

