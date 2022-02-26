Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.15.

Shares of MNST opened at $84.57 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

