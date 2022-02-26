Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.15.
Shares of MNST opened at $84.57 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
