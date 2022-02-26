ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get ModivCare alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

MODV opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. ModivCare has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $211.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ModivCare will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ModivCare by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

About ModivCare (Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.