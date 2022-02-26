ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.31 Per Share

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ModivCare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MODV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,981,000 after buying an additional 53,818 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ModivCare by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ModivCare by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the period.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

