Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 5.4% on Earnings Beat

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $147.32 and last traded at $143.03. Approximately 66,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,596,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.73.

The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 317,513 shares of company stock valued at $72,923,861 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Moderna by 29.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,237,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,938,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.38 and a 200-day moving average of $290.18.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.