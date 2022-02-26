Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $151.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.18.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,513 shares of company stock valued at $72,923,861. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 37.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

