Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.12 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS.

NYSE MODN traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.85. 145,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,172. The company has a market cap of $905.36 million, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Model N by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Model N by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Model N by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Model N by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Model N (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

