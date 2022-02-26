MML Investors Services LLC Sells 168 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 31.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $259.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $145.55 and a twelve month high of $213.74.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

