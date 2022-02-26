MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in ModivCare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 253,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 298,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,212,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter valued at about $3,617,000.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.35 and its 200 day moving average is $152.41.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MODV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

