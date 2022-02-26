MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 83,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 303,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 25,682 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,805,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 212,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $23.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.