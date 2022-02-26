MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in GoDaddy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,953 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,141,000. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after buying an additional 381,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

GDDY opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $1,353,931. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.