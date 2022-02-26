MML Investors Services LLC Buys 5,501 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 141,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PEY opened at $21.25 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $22.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.