Mizuho Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $125.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.87.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average of $133.45. VMware has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after buying an additional 368,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

