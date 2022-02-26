Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.93) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MRTX stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average of $145.16. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.05.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $111,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,379,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,903 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.27.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

