Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 358,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,035,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 848,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 525,749 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,326,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,924,000 after purchasing an additional 522,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,869,000 after purchasing an additional 314,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE GIL opened at $39.08 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

