Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 486,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 154.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 636.88%.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

