Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlas by 8.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth $166,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the second quarter worth $211,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATCO opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.02. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATCO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

