Millennium Management LLC Acquires 12,047 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $14,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after acquiring an additional 950,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after acquiring an additional 314,463 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240,010 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,597,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,611,000 after purchasing an additional 195,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,113,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $137,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,711. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $60.52 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

