Michel Detheux Sells 14,500 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $497,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $517,360.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $727,819.89.

On Monday, December 20th, Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $400,337.34.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.76 and a beta of 2.06. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

