Michael S. Perry Sells 10,812 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $94,496.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
RCEL stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.04. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
AVITA Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.
