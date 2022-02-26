Michael S. Perry Sells 10,812 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $94,496.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RCEL stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.04. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 231,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 368,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 194,160 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

