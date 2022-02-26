MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MGF opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0256 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.