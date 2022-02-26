M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.36

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.36 and traded as low as $6.75. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 3,174 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from M&F Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.02.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which include checking accounts, savings accounts, Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles, equity lines of credit, credit lines, consumer loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, internet banking, electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers, traveler’s checks, and notary services.

