Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Insider Stacy D. Hardin Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $12,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $12.65 on Friday. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mexco Energy during the third quarter valued at $168,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

