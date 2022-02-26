Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,798 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $24.49 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

