Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,484 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NCR were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,988,000 after buying an additional 764,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,894,000 after buying an additional 701,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,719,000 after buying an additional 465,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 344,913 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $41.21 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

