Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $49.61 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

