Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $970,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after buying an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 278,744 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 39.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 249,015 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $90.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.25. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

