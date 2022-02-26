Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $929,000 Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,193,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 48.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after buying an additional 201,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 102.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,194,000 after buying an additional 196,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 9.8% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,885,000 after buying an additional 180,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 167,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,563,387. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZEN stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.87. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $155.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

