Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 227.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

