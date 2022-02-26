Metronome Price Tops $2.12 on Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $29.07 million and $20,884.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00005440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.42 or 0.07051388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,010.64 or 1.00159027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048250 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,865,365 coins and its circulating supply is 13,720,791 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

