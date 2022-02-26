MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives $270.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($278.41) to €270.00 ($306.82) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $52.29.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

