MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share.

MELI has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,816.36.

MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 698.99 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,120.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,428.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

