Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given New €8.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.40 ($9.55) to €8.50 ($9.66) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

