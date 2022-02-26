Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 82,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 546,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,525 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

