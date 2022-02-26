MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

MEIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. On average, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,689,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,508,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.