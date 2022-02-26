Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Up 3.8%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. 200,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 450,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the second quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the second quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the third quarter worth $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 70,242 shares during the period. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

