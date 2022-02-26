MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 439.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 765,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 720,911 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at $19,171,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 406,118 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

