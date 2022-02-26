McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.40.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,900,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

