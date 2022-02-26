McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for McGrath RentCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,814,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after acquiring an additional 435,375 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,633,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

