Mcdonald Partners LLC Trims Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 88,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $18.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

